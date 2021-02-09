Man charged with animal cruelty after Shelby County deputies find starving horses

Four horses were found in poor condition at this barn on Egypt Central Road in Shelby County.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Memphis man faces several animal cruelty charges this week after investigators say they found four horses in such poor condition one had to be euthanized.

Brian Jefferson was taken into custody Monday after Shelby County deputies responded to a complaint in the 4900 block of Egypt Central Road in January 2020.

Deputies say the four horses were eating bark off trees because they had no food. One horse, a 22-25-year-old saddle horse, was malnourished, unable to stand up and covered in rain rot fungus, deputies said — that horse was put down.

Jefferson, the horses’ owner, told investigators that someone was supposed to be feeding them, but hadn’t. He surrendered the other three horses, which were taken to a rescue facility, according to court records.

Jefferson is charged with three charges of animal cruelty, and one felony charge of aggravated animal cruelty.

A woman who said she’s Jefferson’s sister claimed Tuesday that the horses were not his, but he let friends keep them on his property.

The head of the rescue organization where three horses were taken said they’ve all been rehabbed and adopted to happy homes.