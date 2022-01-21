MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing charges for a series of financial crimes that date back for years, police say.

Rodrigues Bell is accused of stealing more than $500,000 from his employer from October 2018 to March 2021, police say.

According to court records, he worked as a manager for a staffing services company in Southeast Memphis.

Investigators say Bell used his access to employee records to fill out false time sheets and funnel extra money to himself from dozens of bank accounts.

Police say Bell opened 39 different bank accounts opened under twenty fraudulent employee names at multiple banks.

He’s being charged with embezzlement, debit card fraud, and 20 counts of identity theft.

Bell’s bond has been set at $100,000.