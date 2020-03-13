Man charged in street shooting after he reported the shooting to police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail and charged in a street shooting, after he was the one who reported the shooting to police.

Just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Darrell Harvell told police he was trying to leave his Hickory Hill apartment, but a vehicle was blocking his exit.

Harvell said he blew his horn before words were exchanged between the 37-year-old and two men inside the other car.

The words soon turned to gunfire as both vehicles traveled in the area of Ridgeway Road.

Chevalier Spann said he also travels the area frequently, so he of course is concerned.

"I have a newborn child," Spann said. "She is three months old, so I have my family to think about, so I'm always thinking about them first."

According to detectives, after that street shooting, Harvell returned to his home, where he dropped off his gun before going to the police station. In the end, investigators said Harvell's mother actually turned over the weapon used.

Darrell Harvell, 37

As it turns out, while Harvell was telling police someone shot at him, an anonymous caller was filling in the gaps and explaining how Harvell was returning gunfire.

Unfortunately for Harvell, he received a one-way ride to lockup, where he's now charged with reckless endangerment and filing a false report.

WREG has not heard from police about who may have been in the second car involved.

Harvell is due in court Monday.