Man charged in shooting that led to wreck on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman told police she was in the car with her boyfriend Tuesday when her ex-boyfriend shot at them, causing a serious wreck on Interstate 40.

Marquavius Watson is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm and drug possession.

The woman told police she was leaving the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center at 201 Poplar with her boyfriend when Watson spotted them. When they got on I-40 from Danny Thomas, she said they noticed Watson following them.

Watson then sped past them and fired at least one shot at her vehicle, police say, causing her to lose control of her car. She struck a guard rail on one side of the interstate, then the concrete barrier on the other side.

Her boyfriend was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition. She had cuts and bruises.