MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police have arrested a man they say has been trying to shoot another man for nearly a year over the death of a relative eleven years ago.

Sammie Nelson Jr, 26, was booked in the Shelby County Jail this week on fives counts of attempted first-degree murder and eleven additional felonies.

Police say Nelson shot at Victor Bradshaw and another man in the 1400 block of Mallory on October 24. Bradshaw was struck in his arm and hip but survived his injuries.

Investigators said in May, Nelson also drove by Bradshaw’s residence on Mallory and fired at least 12 rounds at him but did not hit him. Police said Nelson also fired shots at Bradshaw’s car near Corry and Eloise in November of 2021.

In 2013, Bradshaw pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Donta’ Nelson and was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison.

Police say Donta’ Nelson was related to Sammie Nelson.

Sammie Nelson is being held without bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.