OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Olive Branch Police responded to a disturbance call and found an automobile accident as well as a man who told them he had been assaulted.

OBPD responded around 6:30 p.m. on November 28 on the 7700 block of Highway 178 and found a man who had been involved in a vehicle accident. The man told police that he was assaulted by a man who fled the scene in a silver vehicle of unknown make or model.

After an investigation, detectives with the OBPD were able to identify one of the suspects, Octavius Arnold and issue a warrant for his arrest.

Arnold, 29, was located with the assistance of the Collierville PD, according to the Olive Branch Police. Arnold was extradited to Olive Branch where he was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, and credit fraud.

Arnold’s bond was set at $351,000. Olive Branch authorities said this investigation is still active, ongoing and to expect additional arrests.