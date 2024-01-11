MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly every week, thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from local businesses is stolen due to smash and grabs thieves, but business owners are trying to fight back.

One of the methods landed 29-year-old Toreka Reed behind bars and charged with burglary and theft.

Toreka Reed

Wednesday morning, Memphis Police responded to a burglary at this GameStop on Winchester Road. Nearly $6,000 in merchandise was stolen.

Court documents say GameStop loss prevention and an independent company called 3SI told police to check out an address on Mississippi Boulevard for one of the stolen Sony PlayStations.

Reports say they told police a tracking device was hidden inside the PlayStation. When officers went to the address, MPD says several people including Reed ran away.

Reed was captured but police say they had to let him go because they couldn’t link him to the actual burglary.

Officers continued to track the device as it made a stop at a Wendy’s on Covington Pike and then traveled to a home on Longmeadow Drive.

MPD says pulling into the driveway was Reed.

Court documents say representatives with 3SI activated a chirp signal on the tracking device, and the device was found in the trunk of Reed’s vehicle.

We reached out to 3SI to learn more about the technology used to track the item.

In a statement, a representative says due to the sensitive nature of their products, they can’t discuss details publicly but went on to say their “solutions are designed to assist our clients and law enforcement with capturing bad actors and recovering stolen assets.”

3SI’s website shows their technology has been used to help solve several business burglaries in the City of Memphis over the past few months.

However, some residents say they don’t know if it’ll be enough to scare off all criminals. “At the end of the day, they’re probably going to find a way to get away with that,” said a man who wanted to remain anonymous.

At this time, police have not made any other reported arrests. If you know anything, contact Crimestoppers at 528-cash.