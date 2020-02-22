Man charged in deadly shooting at a funeral home

Forrest City Police say Christopher Reed shot and killed his cousin, Curtis Allen, during a visitation at a funeral home.

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A Forrest City man is charged with shooting and killing his cousin during a visitation at a funeral home on Friday night.

Police say they were called to the Miles J. Kimble Mortuary and Cremation for a shooting call on South Washington.

According to police, Christopher Reed shot Curtis Allen. Allen was taken to the Regional Medical Center, in Memphis, where he later died.

Reed was found on a nearby street and arrested.

Witnesses tell WREG that the two men got into an argument which escalated to shots being fired at the funeral home.

“Two cousins got into arguing and whatever,” a family member said. “They just had it out and started shooting.”

It happened while the two men were at a visitation for Allen’s father who passed away.

Funeral Director Miles Kimble says he was forced to take cover as the shots rang out.

“Traumatic for many. You wouldn’t think you would experience something like that,” Kimble said. “Others could have been injured and thankfully they were not. That’s the biggest blessing.”

Family members say the feud between the two men dates back for years. They say they never thought they would have to begin a memorial service for a family member while they were paying their respects for another.

“It’s sad on top of sad. We were trying to grieve and everything, then this happens.” a family member said.