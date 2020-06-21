Man charged in deadly east Memphis shooting that left one woman dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars, charged in a shooting that left a woman dead in east Memphis on Saturday.

James Turner is charged with first degree murder.

Officers were called to the Riviera Apartments on Ellsworth around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

According to arrest records, officers found a person in an apartment as well as a person, dead, with gunshot wounds.

The person in the apartment was a witness to the shooting and told officers Turner and the victim got into a fight, earlier in the day, over a card.

The witness says Turner and the victim were in the bedroom of the apartment when the witness heard a gunshot.

When the witness saw Turner, they asked him what happened and he said nothing and left the apartment.

Officers found a gun in the bedroom, that according to the witness, is owned by Turner.

At this time, police have not identified the woman.

Turner is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.