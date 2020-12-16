MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in a wave of vehicle burglaries and thefts at businesses across Memphis over the past two weeks.

Ricarlos Morgan was arrested Tuesday. He is charged with 22 counts of auto burglary, one count of auto theft, plus numerous property theft and vandalism charges.

Police say Morgan is a member of a local gang called The 400 Gang that police say is responsible for similar crimes throughout the city.

According to police, Morgan was connected to incidents at six businesses in Southeast Memphis, Oakhaven and the airport area between Dec. 3 and 11, including eight burglaries at the FedEx facility on Distriplex Cove on Dec. 7.

Several of the vehicle owners reported to police that guns, electronics and cash had been stolen from their vehicles. In other cases, vehicle windows were smashed, but nothing was taken.

Police say they tracked Morgan to his home on Cedrick Avenue in Parkway Village on Tuesday and executed a search warrant. Police say they found several of the stolen firearms and electronic devices in the home. They also say they found a $1,000 AK-47 rifle that had been reported stolen out of Fayette County in 2008.