Man charged in connection to shooting that left two people dead, eight injured following funeral

GREENWOOD, Miss.— A Mississippi man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left two people dead and eight others injured following a funeral last weekend.

Tyrell Stigler was taken into custody Thursday and charged with two counts of murder, eight counts of aggravated assault, shooting into a dwelling, drug possession and drug trafficking.

On October 24, Greenwood police were called to the 400 block of West Martin Luther King Drive and found 10 people had been shot.

Witnesses said a group of people was standing outside the home following a funeral when someone opened fire. Bullet holes were found in the home and two vehicles.

Jonathan Pitts, 42, and Katrina Pitts, 41, were pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A motive was not given for the shooting.

WREG has learned Stigler has also been charged in connection to a separate deadly shooting that occurred September 17 at Main and Johnson.

He’s currently being held on no bond.