MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail after police said he pointed a gun at another man and stole his car in Whitehaven.

Trudell Clark is charged with carjacking and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

According to police, back in December, the victim drove to Garden View Apartments on Whitaker Drive to meet a woman.

Moments after she got in the car, investigators say Clark opened the door pointed a gun at the driver and told him to get out.

Police say the victim tried to get the gun away from Clark and in the process, a shot was fired.

The victim got out and ran, telling officers that Clark and the woman took off in his car.

Police arrested Clark a day later in Southaven.

He was booked into the Shelby county jail on Monday.

Investigators have not said if the woman knew Clark or if she was in on the crime.