Man charged for refusing to leave birthday party during pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing charges for breaking the quarantine law on Saturday.

Jeremial Lee is accused of attending a birthday party and having drugs and a weapon in his possession.

Arrest records say officers were responding to a shots fire called near the intersection of Mississippi and Georgia.

When officers made the scene, they found a large group of people attending a birthday party. Officers told the crowd they had to leave due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to arrest records, the crowd refused to leave.

Lee allegedly refused to leave and began making threats towards an officer.

Officers detained Lee and found a gun in his waistband and a bag of marijuana in his pocket.

Lee is scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.