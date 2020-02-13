Man charged after woman robbed, struck in head on U of M campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 18-year-old man is facing charges after a woman reported being robbed at gunpoint and struck on the head while attempting to sell a textbook on the University of Memphis campus.

Donte Davis is charged with aggravated robbery for the Feb. 11 incident.

A woman reported to police that she was trying to sell a textbook, which she posted for sale on Snapchat.

The victim met Davis at Patterson and Alumni Avenue after he showed interest in buying the book.

Memphis Police said Davis was in the back seat of the car with three other men also inside the car.

The woman got into the back seat of the car, and when she did, the driver of the car grabbed her backpack and told her to leave the car, according to a police affidavit. She said she tried to hold onto her backpack, and that’s when the driver told Davis to pull out a gun.

Police said Davis pulled out a black handgun, pointed it at the woman’s head and said he would shoot her if she didn’t get out of the car.

Police said the driver tried to take the woman’s cell phone, so she threw it out of the vehicle. She told police Davis then hit her on her head with the gun, took her backpack, then kicked her in the back to leave the vehicle.

The victim remembered the type of car the suspects were in, as well as an identifying dent on one side of the car.

After a police investigation, Davis was identified as a suspect and was positively identified by the victim.

Davis faces an aggravated robbery charge and has a court date of Feb. 17.

After the incident on Feb. 11, U of M Police Services told students in a campus-wide email that they should always use caution when trying to make a transaction. They said to meet in a highly public place, like a police station.

