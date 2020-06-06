Man charged after telling police he accidentally shot woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly shot a woman on Friday night.

According to arrest records, officers responded to a disturbance call on Eastwind around 10:30 p.m.

They met Jockuss Askew who told them he accidentally shot the mother of his children after she came at him with a knife, during a heated argument.

The woman was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Askew was taken into custody and officers took a gun, a knife and two cellphones in for evidence.