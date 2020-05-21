Man charged after shots fired at vehicle with woman, three small children inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after police say he opened fire on a woman and three small children in South Memphis.

The woman told police it all began after she and Jarvis Ferguson became involved in a verbal altercation Sunday afternoon in the 200 block of Edith. She got into her car to leave and that’s when Ferguson allegedly pulled out a gun and started firing.

The woman’s sister called police to report the incident and police arrived in time to detain Ferguson.

Police said there were three children ages six, seven and eight inside the car at the time of the shooting. One of the children belonged to Ferguson.

No one was injured.

Ferguson was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault.