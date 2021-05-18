Man charged after shooting, crash outside The Pancake Shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man faces charges while trying to stop an alleged crime in progress outside The Pancake Shop.

According to police, Bobby Freeze, 51, was charged with attempted second-degree murder and a felony firearm charge.

Freeze was inside The Pancake Shop on Summer Avenue Monday when police said he saw a man allegedly stealing tools from his truck. Freeze ran outside and confronted the other man with his gun, as the other man tried to drive away.

Court documents said Freeze fired two shots at the other man’s van, which crashed into a building across the street. He was taken to the Regional Medical Center in extremely critical condition.