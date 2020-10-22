Man charged after overnight shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was arrested following an overnight shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Authorities were called to the 1500 block of South Prescott around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and located a man who had been shot. He was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Officers said Terry Woods, 29, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting.