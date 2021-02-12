Man charged after officer’s vehicle rammed during traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police made an arrest a month after an officer’s cruiser was rammed during a traffic stop.
Kevin Jones, 22, was arrested on Thursday on several charges including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and intenionally evading arrest.
Police said two officers tried to arrest Jones back on January 6, but before they could he put his vehicle in reverse. The action knocked one officer to the ground and sent his vehicle into an empty patrol car.
Jones fled the scene but was eventually captured and charged.