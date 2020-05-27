Man charged after Memphis street racing incident nearly injured officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing several charges after a street racing incident nearly injured an undercover officer over the weekend.

Carlos Smith, 19, was arrested Saturday after the incident in a TJ Maxx parking lot on Summer Avenue.

One witness WREG spoke with said it was crazy.

“Everyone was kind of just doing donuts all over the place and wilding out all over the place and hanging out of cars,” the witness said.

According to Memphis police, a detective in an unmarked car was present during the incident in an effort to crack down on street racing.

The officer said he saw Smith spinning a convertible Camaro in circles around the parking lot, just barely missing parked cars as his passenger hung out the side.

Once the officer turned on his lights and got out of the car, Smith allegedly started doing donuts around the officer and almost hit him.

According to police, Smith hit the officer’s cruiser and a Jeep while trying to get out of the parking lot.

Smith was arrested Sunday but is now out of jail on a $25,000 bond.