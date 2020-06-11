Man charged after innocent bystander killed in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was arrested and charged after police say he killed an innocent bystander in South Memphis back in May.

According to the police affidavit, Freddie Sledge and several other people were sitting outside at a table playing cards when Derrick Conway, 31, drove down the street looking for a certain individual.

After speaking with the man for just a moment, Conway allegedly pulled out a gun and started shooting. Authorities said he was trying to hit that individual, but missed, striking Sledge in the chest.

Sledge was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injury.

Conway put the car in reverse and fled down South Wellington. He was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder.

