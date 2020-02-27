Man charged after father of two murdered in Marshall County gas station parking lot

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A man has been charged in connection to a shooting that left a young father of two dead in Mississippi more than a year ago.

In December 2018, Atha Falkner was in the parking lot of a Marathon gas station in Victoria when someone shot him.

Deputies said the gas station parking lot was full of people, but no one came forward with information. Falkner’s case was featured in WREG’s Manhunt Monday segment in hopes that someone would give deputies the information they needed to capture their suspect.

Thursday, Marshall County deputies confirmed they arrested 24-year-old Keith Seldon for Falkner’s murder. He was given a $500,000 bond.

We are working to gather more details.

