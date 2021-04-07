Man charged after deadly wreck on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead and another charged after a wreck on I-240 Wednesday morning.

Memphis Police said Narciso Vargas, 67, was ejected from his vehicle after it was hit from behind by another vehicle driven by Kelvin Toney, 38. Officers responded to the wreck at 7:40 a.m.

Vargas was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, but later died from those injuries, police said.

Toney fled the scene but was later located. He faces several charges, including leaving the scene of an accident.