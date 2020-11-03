Man charged after deadly shooting in Northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after being accused of killing a man and injuring another in Northeast Memphis.

Officers responded to a shooting call Sunday, November 1, on Eveningview Drive and located two men who had been shot. One, Tyler Wolfe, died on the scene while the other was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

According to police, witnesses placed Juan De Paz Mondragon at the scene. Furthermore, a female who called 911 after the initial incident contacted police to inform them that De Paz Mondragon had asked her to list his gun for sale on her Snapchat account after the shooting.

De Paz Mondragon was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm, especailly aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.