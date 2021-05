MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged with second-degree murder after a deadly shooting in North Memphis last week.

John Wesley Moore, 56, was arrested Monday. The charges stem from a deadly shooting that took place on May 6 in the 1700 block of Edward Avenue.

Authorities have not identified the victim, but said he was discovered unresponsive at the scene and pronounced dead.

