Man charged after deadly accident along South Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was charged after a deadly accident claimed the life of two adults and a child.

According to court records, 28-year-old Tremychal Curry was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and vehicular homicide after the crash Saturday.

Authorities said Curry was driving a Nissan Armada at a reported 80 to 90 miles per hour when he made turned from Florida onto South Parkway. He lost control of the vehicle, causing a wreck that involved a Chevrolet Impala.

When first responders arrived on the scene they found two adults dead inside the Impala. A two-month-old child died a short time later.

Three others, including Curry, were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The victims in this case have not been identified.