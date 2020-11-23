Man charged after being accused of sex crimes involving children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man accused of mutliple sex crimes involving young children was arrested over the weekend.

On Novemeber 22, a woman made a complaint against Lashawn Perry saying both of her granddaughters had come forward telling her that the 24-year-old had acted inappropriately towards them.

The 14-year-old told authorities that Perry had shown her a pornographic video on his cellphone while rubbing her backside. The 11-year-old girl claimed that Perry had exposed himself to her.

During questioning, police said Perry admitted to both accusations and was arrested. He was charged with two counts of solicitation of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means, sexual battery and endecent exposure.