Man carjacked, stripped and beaten with a baseball bat near Hickory Hill apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police are investigating after three men reportedly carjacked, assaulted and robbed a man near an apartment complex in Hickory Hill.

According to a police report, the victim was pulling into the Emerald Park Apartments on Summer Place Lane when a small, four-door sedan pulled in front of him. Three men reportedly exited the vehicle, opened the victim’s driver side door and pulled the victim out of his car.

The police report states one of the suspects hit the victim with a baseball bat and continued to hit him when he fell to the ground. The other suspects are accused of punching and kicking the victim while he was on the ground. The victim reportedly lost consciousness during the attack.

The victim reportedly told police that when he woke up, he realized his clothes were gone, along with his car. The suspects are also accused of stealing the victim’s wallet, his debit card, his ID and $200 in cash.

The police report states the victim was able to walk to his cousin’s house for help. His cousin reportedly took him to the hospital.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.