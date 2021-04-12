Man carjacked, shot at after pulling into driveway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man is behind bars after police say he carjacked a man at gunpoint in his own driveway.

The victim had just gotten off work and was pulling into his driveway on Delta Road in southwest Memphis around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Police say Jesus Galdamez was waiting for him with a gun.

The victim’s daughter says Galdamez fired at least two shots and then stole the victim’s truck.

The victim wasn’t injured.

Galdamez lives just one street over from the victim. His backyard is littered with cars and car parts.

“He does his business and we don’t know what he does so we just let him be,” said Galdamez’s stepdaughter who seemed surprised when WREG told her he had been arrested.

Police found him Sunday night at a house about two miles away. The yard, like Galdamez’s, is filled with cars and car parts.

“He says he buys them for junk and then, I don’t know,” his stepdaughter said.

Galdamez is being charged with carjacking and employing a firearm to commit a felony. He’s being held on a $50,000.

A search of online records show this is his first arrest in Shelby County.