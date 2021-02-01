Man carjacked at gunpoint in downtown parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police are searching for two men they say carjacked a man in a downtown parking lot Sunday evening.

The victim told police he was sitting in his car in a parking lot at the corner of South Front and Butler around 6:30 p.m. When he opened the door to get out, he said the two men appeared and drove off in his black Audi TT.

Cabot and Jamie Williams-Huffstutter say they frequently park in the lot and were surprised to learn of what happened.

“This has kind of been our go-to parking lot,” said Cabot.

“I kind of imagine anywhere around here you could — It could happen anywhere in this vicinity,” said Jamie.

It turns out these types of crimes have been happening in downtown recently.

Sunday’s carjacking was the third robbery in two weeks in the south part of downtown.

On January 21, a robbery was reported on Peabody Place between Main and Second.

On January 25, a robbery was reported on Talbot between Front and Main.

The Downtown Neighborhood Association says crime has been trending up in downtown since the start of the pandemic.

“Covid has really, I think, pushed a lot of people to limit. I think what we’re seeing… and increase in activity due to the fact that there’s no stuff to do,” said Jerred Price, president of the association.

While he’s hopeful that Memphis police will increase patrols in the area, he said the best thing people can do is to be alert.

“Be aware of your surroundings. At night, don’t go down dark walkways. Always stay where it’s lit,” said Price.

Police noted in their report that there was no surveillance video of Sunday’s carjacking.

Records show the lot belongs to a trust connected with developer John Wessman.

We wanted to ask if there were any plans to add cameras but there were no numbers listed for him or his company.