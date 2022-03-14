MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is recovering after police say she was stabbed and burned by her boyfriend inside a hotel room in Parkway Village Sunday.

Police said it happened overnight Sunday at the Economy Inn on Lamar.

The woman told police that her boyfriend, Kameron Marshall, begin assaulting her around 3 a.m. after he accused her of having another man in their room.

Police said Marshall took a lighter and burned the woman’s face then began stabbing her on the left side of her back. Marshall also punched the woman in the face and bit her arm which caused lacerations, according to police.

Crime records state that their one-year-old daughter was present in the room at the time of the incident.

The woman told police that Marshall placed a refrigerator in front of the door and refused to let her leave.

Police said she was able to escape once Marshall fell asleep.

Marshall was charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.