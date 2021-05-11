Man attacked by another customer outside Midtown Bank of America

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for the person who knocked a man unconscious in the parking lot of the Bank of America on Union Extended Friday.

Police said the suspect was standing in line ahead of the victim inside the Midtown bank when he began yelling racial slurs at the victim and was asked to leave.

Bank officials said it took several minutes to get the suspect to exit the bank and said he was waiting outside for the victim.

The 70-year-old victim told officers as he was walking towards his car, the suspect punched him so hard, he hit the pavement and was knocked unconscious.

Mike Croker at H20 Scuba Center next door said he didn’t know anything about the incident at the bank. Crocker said while he’s not surprised to hear something like that happened in Memphis, he never expected it to happen near his business.

“I told someone this morning which came in here. The bad thing about all this stuff is, you know, you try to be careful. You just never can tell when something is going to happen. There are crazy people everywhere, Crocker said.

When police got to the scene bank officials were rendering first aid to victim. Officers said the victim was bleeding, and the left side of his face was bruised. He was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

There is no word if police were able to get surveillance video of the suspect from the bank, but appear to know who he is and where he lives. So far, he has not been arrested.

If you know anything about the assault. Call Crime Stoppers at (901)528-CASH.