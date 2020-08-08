Man assaulted, carjacked near Soulsville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was assaulted and carjacked in Soulsville Friday evening.

Officers responded to the area of Saxon Avenue and Mississippi Boulevard at just after 7 PM. Police say the victim was transported to Methodist University in critical condition.

Police describe the victim’s car as a 2017 black Chevrolet Equinox, with a Tennessee license tag reading 3R94X6.

Police say the suspect is 5-feet-9-inches tall with an afro hair style. The suspect was reportedly wearing a black and white hoodie and black shorts.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.