Man arrested, tells police he’s exercising his ‘freedom of rights to break into the Sam’s Club’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he tried to break into a local Sam’s Club to exercise his “freedom of rights.”

On June 1, an employee said he was near the exit door at the Covington Way location when he saw Kadarius Douglas standing there. Douglas had allegedly smashed through the first exterior exit door and was trying to break through the interior one when he saw the employee and took off.

Police noted there was a brick near the smashed door.

When stopped by authorities, Douglas, who still had a piece of a brick in his hand, reportedly told them it was his “freedom of rights to break into the Sam’s Club.”

He was arrested and charged with burglary and vandalism.