Man arrested in shooting involving off-duty Memphis officer during Hickory Hill house party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing several charges and an off-duty Memphis Police officer has been relieved of duty pending an investigation after a shooting during a house party in Hickory Hill.

Officers were called to 4229 Timber Rise Road at 1:19 a.m. Sunday. Police say a physical fight over a disagreement led to shots fired.

Police Juan Davis, 29, fired shots in the air then approached the off-duty officer with the weapon. They say the officer gave commands to Davis, then opened fire.

Davis and the officer were taken to separate hospitals. Both were in non-critical condition.

Davis was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. The investigation is ongoing.

The off-duty officer has been routinely relieved of duty pending the ongoing internal investigation, police said.