MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged with attempted murder after shooting at a man in Nutbush.

Police say the victim was meeting his girlfriend when Nicholas Lea pulled up behind him and started shooting at his vehicle on Grey Road.

The victim told police he previously got into an argument with Lae while he was on facetime with the woman, who is the mother of Las’s children.

During the shooting, police say Lae struck the front and rear windshields of the car.

No injuries were reported.

Lea is being held on a $175,000 bond.