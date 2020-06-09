Man arrested in murder at Raleigh auto dealer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested Tuesday after another man was fatally shot at a Raleigh automotive dealership in May.

Adrian Moore was arrested at a Raleigh home Tuesday by a United States Marshals task force and faces a first-degree murder charge.

Moore is accused of shooting Jeremy Jerdine on May 21 at the Vehix Inc. auto dealer at Covington Pike and Chiswood.

Jerdine died from his injuries five days later.

The Marshals task force found Moore at a home Tuesday in the 4600 block of Christyshire.

Moore was found hiding behind a furnace in an upstairs closet. He was taken into custody without incident.

Moore also faces a separate aggravated assault charge, the U.S. Marshals service said.