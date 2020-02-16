Man arrested in Memphis after a mother and her daughters found dead in Wisconsin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody in Memphis on accusations that he is connected to the death of a mother and her two daughters in Wisconsin.

Arzel Ivery was arrested in Memphis on Thursday.

According to WREG’s sister station in Milwaukee, police from Milwaukee came to Memphis and spoke with Ivery. He provided them with information, leading them to a garage in Milwaukee where three bodies were found.

Amarah Banks and her daughters, Camaria and Zaniya Banks, were identified as the victims.

An Amber Alert for the two children on Saturday, February 15.

Amarah Banks was first reported missing by her family on February 9 after all three were last seen the day before.

According to Milwaukee police, Amarah Banks and Ivery were in a relationship.

A warrant was issued for Ivery in Wisconsin which led to Memphis police taking him into custody.

The Shelby County Criminal Justice Center’s website does not list Ivery’s charges at this time due the warrant being from out of state.

It is not clear on when or if Ivery will be extradited to Wisconsin to face charges in the case.