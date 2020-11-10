Man arrested in fatal shooting in Bethel Grove

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing second-degree murder charges after a victim was found shot dead in a car in the Bethel Grove neighborhood in August.

Charles Bright, 32, is charged in the death of Demarcus Drinkwater.

Drinkwater was found Aug. 27 inside a Lexus on Burns Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds, and shell casings scattered behind his car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bright’s address is listed in court records next to the lot where Drinkwater’s body was found.

According to investigators’ account in a court document, Bright had given Drinkwater’s girlfriend a counterfeit $100 in a drug deal. Drinkwater had gone to confront Bright when he was shot.

A warrant for Bright was issued Sept. 23. He had a court date Tuesday. Bond was set at $500,000.