Man arrested in connection with West Helena shooting

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Helena-West Helena Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in West Helena.

Police reportedly responded to the area of North 6th Street and Garland at around 6:36 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his back, stomach and leg.

The victim reportedly told police three people had approached him and demanded money. The victim said when he told them he wasn’t going to give them anything, they began to shoot him.

Helena-West Helena Police identified Dalton Pritchett as one of the suspects. Pritchett was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with aggravated robbery and battery in the first degree.

Pritchett’s bond is set at $200,000.