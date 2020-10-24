Man arrested in connection with deadly Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man has reportedly been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Hickory Hill.

Cedric Crawford is accused of shooting and killing a man at Rocky Park Drive and Winterpark Drive on September 22.

According to an affidavit, the victim’s three children told police they were playing in front of their house when Crawford came speeding down the street in his car and nearly hit them. Crawford reportedly turned his car around and asked the children where their father was.

One of them went inside of the house and told the victim what happened. The victim reportedly came outside with an assault rifle and confronted Crawford, but the affidavit says the victim never pointed the rifle at Crawford.

After a verbal argument, Crawford fired shots at the victim, striking him twice in the back. The affidavit says after shooting the victim, Crawford got out of his car, took the victim’s gun and then drove away from the scene.

The Memphis Fire Department later pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

According to the affidavit, a Memphis Police officer initiated a traffic stop near Highland and Sam Cooper on October 22. Crawford was the driver the officer pulled over.

The affidavit says Crawford wasn’t able to show a driver’s license but gave the officer his social security number. The officer reportedly ran Crawford’s information, found he was a person of interest in a homicide and called for backup.

Crawford reportedly ran from the scene when officers opened his car door. The affidavit says Crawford was taken into custody at Summer and Highland without incident.

Crawford is facing several charges, including first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.