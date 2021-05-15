Police: Man arrested in barricade situation connected to homicide, shootings in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about the man police say barricaded himself inside a home in Frayser for nearly 15 hours.

Memphis police say Robert Patillo faces multiple first-degree murder charges. Additionally, they say he is involved in at least two other shootings.

According to the documents obtained by WREG-TV, children were hit in both of these incidents.

Memphis Police say on May 9, they responded to a shooting at home on Boxtown Road. A man was found dead. We know at least two other people were shot including an 11-year-old child.

That child turned out to be ok, but police say at least four other children were inside the home when the shots rang out.

The second shooting happened at the intersection of South Third and Western Park on April 10th.

Court documents say a man shot was while driving on Western Park and caught in the crossfire was a woman who had four children in her vehicle. Documents say she and the seven-year-old who was in the car were both hit.

In both of these shootings, Memphis Police say Patillo was identified as the shooter.