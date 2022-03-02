MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have made an arrest in a shooting that left a 7-year-old injured in South Memphis last month.

Larriel Gill, 19, is being charged with attempted murder, solicitation of attempted murder, aggravated assault and unlawful weapon possession.

On Feb. 9, 7-year-old Legend Johnson was shot inside a home on Doris Avenue as gunshots rang out during a drive-by in South Memphis.

Family members believe they were targeted by a gang because of a dispute on social media.

During an investigation, police developed Johnson as a person of interest who they believe has ties to a local gang.

Overnight Wednesday, police arrested Johnson along with at least three other suspected gang members during a raid on Waynoka Avenue.

Officers say they found several guns, ammunition, and a stolen car while searching the home.