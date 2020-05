MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities arrested a man Friday for the murder of a man in southwest Memphis on April 30.

United States Marshals arrested Brandon Gladney for the murder of Lorenzo McAdory.

Authorities said McAdory was shot and killed near the intersection of Third Street and Tonto on April 30.

A warrant was issued for Gladney’s arrest Friday, and he was taken into custody later in the day without incident.

Gladney is facing a first-degree murder charge.