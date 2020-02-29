Man arrested for southeast Memphis burglary, murder

Jonathon Johnson, 26

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested for a December 2019 murder in southeast Memphis, police said.

Jonathon Johnson, 26, is facing a charge of first degree murder in perpetration of aggravated burglary, Memphis Police said Saturday.

Police said a woman got home at the Waterview Apartments on Arbor Valley Lane on Dec. 12, 2019, and found her boyfriend was shot dead.

Authorities told WREG’s Jerrita Patterson at the time that the door of the home has been kicked in, and they suspect foul play.

Johnson was arrested Feb. 28 on a warrant related to a separate burglary, then police said he admitted to investigators that he and another man were responsible for the burglary the night of the fatal shooting. The other man has been arrested.