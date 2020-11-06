Man arrested for hoarding exotic animals accused of renting rat-infested apartment

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — They’re not on the lease, but for the past 10 months, a West Memphis woman says rats have been her roommates at the apartment she rents on West Harrison Avenue.

“They’re everywhere. We can’t get rid of them,” said the tenant who wished to remain anonymous.

During a Thursday visit, a WREG crew spotted rodent-sized holes in the walls, chipped skirting boards and copious amounts of rat droppings.

“Rats are all over the stove. They’re all in my dishes. I can’t keep cleaning dishes,” the tenant said.

She claims her landlord won’t do anything about the rat infestation despite her complaints. It turns out, he’s no stranger to living with wildlife himself.

William Hale was arrested last year after alligators, snakes, lizards and birds were discovered at his Marion home. In the last 10 years, he’s been charged with about 100 counts of animal cruelty.

Hale’s tenant said she hasn’t spotted any snakes or alligators around the apartment complex, but she’s wary given Hale’s past.

“My family members, they don’t even come over here. They won’t dart through the door because they never know what’s gonna come out, and they know his history as well,” she said.

WREG left a voice message for Hale about the rat infestation as well as the leaky ceiling and mold his tenant showed us, but we haven’t heard back.