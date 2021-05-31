Man arrested for 9 gas station break-ins on birthday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a man spent his 20th birthday breaking into at least nine gas stations with two other men.

All nine burglaries took place between 12:50 a.m. and 3:10 a.m. on May 17.

Investigators say Nicholas Parker and his two alleged accomplices took thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes, lottery tickets and cash.

At one gas station on Kirby, they were able to get $11,000 in cash and $7,500 worth of lottery tickets.

At another location, they managed to get $500 worth of coins.

Police didn’t say how they identified Parker, but said that one of the suspects in all of the break-ins walked with a limp and wore white and blue Air Force sneakers.

The suspects also used yellow crow bars.