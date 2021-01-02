Man arrested following barricade situation in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after a barricade situation in the county on New Year’s Day.

Kedarius Franklin, 27, is accused of barricading himself in a home in the 4000 block of Castile Street for hours Friday.

According to an affidavit, the incident began when a woman confronted Franklin about him crashing her vehicle earlier in the day. Franklin reportedly told the woman, “I’m not going into 2021 with you,” choked her until she lost consciousness and hit her in the face seven times. The affidavit says Franklin then hit the victim in the face with a handgun and kicked her in the ribs.

The victim reportedly told investigators Franklin smashed her laptop and phone after assaulting her. The affidavit says she was able to leave the home and call 911.

When deputies went to find Franklin, he wouldn’t leave the home. The sheriff’s office notified SWAT of a possible barricade situation. SWAT and negotiators made the scene.

Franklin surrendered to authorities and left the home at around 3:05 p.m. A WREG crew on the scene captured video of Franklin’s arrest.

Franklin has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of domestic assault with bodily harm and one count of vandalism.

The sheriff’s office says he also had outstanding warrants for attempted second-degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault, employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony and aggravated burglary.