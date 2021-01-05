Man arrested after woman kidnapped from driveway, raped

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after being accused of kidnapping a woman from her driveway and raping her at an abandoned apartment complex.

On December 22, the victim said she was backing out of her driveway when she was blocked by two men inside a white Chevrolet Tahoe. One of the men got out of the vehicle armed and demanded she get out of her car.

The woman told police she was then forced into the Tahoe before the suspect jumped into her vehicle and drove away.

Both suspects drove to an abandoned apartment complex where they raped the woman, police said.

During the investigation, Tadarious Fullilove was developed as a suspect. He reportedly admitted his role in the incident and was charged with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, carjacking, employment of a firearm and theft of property.

The second suspect has not been identified.