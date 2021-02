MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A drive-by shooting in Whitehaven last month landed a one Memphis man behind bars.

On January 19, a man was shot on Michael Cove after a parade of gunmen drove past a house firing as many as 100 shots. Several people, including some children, were there when it happened.

Police said Kayvus Jones admitted to being one of the drivers involved. He was charged with three counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault.